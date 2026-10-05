Jacques Rougeau has responded to a report claiming he “threw a tantrum backstage” over AEW’s tribute to the Rougeau family at AEW Redemption.

Jacques and Raymond Rougeau appeared during the pre-show for AEW Redemption, joining Matt Menard for a segment honoring the legendary wrestling family. However, a planned tribute video was not shown during the ceremony.

It was subsequently reported that Jacques had agreed to provide AEW with the video himself, but the finished product included copyrighted footage and music that the company did not have clearance to use, along with AI-generated material that AEW did not want to air. Because the issues were discovered so close to showtime, there was reportedly no opportunity to produce a replacement.

The same report claimed Jacques “threw a tantrum backstage” after learning that the video would not be shown.

Speaking with Wrestling Life with Ben Veal, Rougeau disputed that version of events. He claimed the tribute video had actually been submitted and approved approximately six weeks before the event.

“The night they were supposed to honor us, I had a video made six weeks before. We made a video tribute to make it accurate. A simple video. We sent it to them. They approved it six weeks before. When we got there, an hour before, some guy came up to me and said, ‘Jacques, we won’t be able to play your video. There is some AI in there. There is some music.’

“I said, ‘We have the rights to the music. Go tell your producer that this was approved six weeks ago. We need to put this video out. It’s our tribute.’ The guy goes to the truck and comes back five minutes later. ‘We won’t be able to do. The music.’”

Rougeau said he informed the AEW representative that the person responsible for the music was at the venue and that they had the necessary rights. As the situation continued, Rougeau admitted he was frustrated and told Raymond Rougeau that he felt the video needed to be shown.

“‘No, the guy who did the music is right here. We have the rights.’ He went back to the truck again. I’m telling Raymond, ‘This is bullshit. They have to play this video. It’s our moment.’ Raymond and Jeremy Prophet were telling me, ‘It’s okay. Go out there and take what they want to give you.’”

Ultimately, Rougeau said he accepted AEW’s decision and went forward with the tribute as planned. He also described the segment itself positively and noted that there were no issues afterward with AEW President Tony Khan.

“The guy comes back and says, ‘Jacques, we won’t be able to play it.’ I said, ‘Okay, no worries.’ I was very disappointed, but it is what it is. We went out there, had this beautiful segment, hugs with Tony Khan after. Everyone loved it.”

Rougeau went on to directly deny the claim that he “threw a tantrum” backstage, calling the report “lies” and insisting that he never raised his voice during the disagreement.