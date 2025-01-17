A former world champion stepped into the ring tonight for what is intended to be his final match.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Christopher Daniels is effectively retiring from in-ring competition. Daniels faced Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match, which is expected to mark the end of his wrestling career.

Sources indicate that Daniels has been planning his retirement and final match for quite some time.

Throughout his illustrious career, Daniels competed in numerous promotions, including AEW, NJPW, ROH, TNA, WWF, ECW, AAA, NWA, AJPW, NOAH, ZERO1, MLW, and CMLL, among many others.

