WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze has massive praise for NWA President, Billy Corgan.

Blayze spoke about Corgan during a recent interview with PW Mania, where the former multi-time women’s champion credited the Smashing Pumpkins front man for his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Billy Corgan is extremely knowledgeable about the wrestling business:

I work with NWA and I produce TV with them. Billy Corgan, the lead singer of smashing pumpkins. He owns it. And let me tell you, this guy is so knowledge knowledgeable. He is amazing. He knows his craft better than some of the wrestlers, which is just like mind blowing. And he has a love for this business.

On getting the call from the NWA to produce:

So when I got the call from Pat Kenny, he’s like, “Deuce, what are you doing?” I say “nothing,” and he just says, “I was just wondering what you’re doing because you’re missing your call. You need to be an agent.” I’m like, what?

Elswhere in the interview Blayze spoke about potentially returning for one more matchup. You can read about that here.