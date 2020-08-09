Wrestling Legend James “Kamala” Harris Passes Away At 70

Sad news for the pro-wrestling world.

PW Insider has reported that James Harris, better known as the legendary Kamala, has passed away at the age of 70. The circumstances of his death are not yet known but Harris had been dealing with diabetes, which forced both of his legs to be amputated.

Besides his time in WWE Harris worked for Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, and World Championship Wrestling.

On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines, we want to wish our condolences to family and friends of the departed. Rest in power Kamala.