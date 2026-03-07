Konnan is reportedly facing one of the most difficult health battles of his life.

Multiple media outlets in Mexico are reporting that the 62 year old wrestling veteran recently underwent surgery to amputate one of his legs due to severe medical complications. According to those reports, Konnan is currently hospitalized in San Diego, California and is said to be in fragile condition.

The situation first surfaced through Mexican wrestling sources who indicated that years of chronic health problems led doctors to make the difficult decision to remove a lower limb. The report was first shared by wrestling creator El Potro de Acero en el Ring and later backed up by El Planchitas, a contributor to the Mexican sports outlet RÉCORD.

As the story spread online, conflicting rumors about Konnan’s condition began circulating. Several major Mexican news outlets, including MVS Noticias and El Heraldo de México, later clarified that Konnan is alive but currently dealing with serious medical issues. Some reports have also suggested doctors are closely monitoring his other leg due to the same underlying complications.

The latest development comes after a long history of health struggles for the wrestling icon. In 2007, Konnan underwent a kidney transplant after suffering organ failure. In 2022, he revealed that he had been placed back on a transplant waiting list, explaining that kidneys from living donors typically last between 12 and 15 years.

His health scare in 2021 was also extremely serious. After contracting COVID-19, Konnan was hospitalized with complications that affected his kidneys and led to heart failure. At the time, doctors reportedly warned there was a 60 percent chance of total cardiac arrest.

Despite those challenges, Konnan has remained one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling. He rose to prominence in Mexico as a major star for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide during the 1990s and also made history as the first ever CMLL World Heavyweight Championship holder.

American fans also remember his run in World Championship Wrestling, where he joined the nWo Wolfpac and later led the Filthy Animals alongside stars such as Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

Outside the ring, Konnan has also been widely credited with helping many Mexican wrestlers break into the United States wrestling scene.

In recent years, he remained active behind the scenes in a creative role with AAA. However, his involvement reportedly slowed earlier this year as his health problems worsened.

For now, the wrestling world is waiting for further updates as Konnan continues fighting through another major health battle, with fans and wrestlers across the industry sending their support.