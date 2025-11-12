WWE has a few factions inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The New World Order (nWo), D-Generation X (DX) and The Four Horsemen immediately come to mind.

Do you think the Nation of Domination belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame, too?

D’Lo Brown does.

A former member of The Nation of Domination, D’Lo Brown recently appeared as a guest on The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he made his case for why he feels the Nation of Domination belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame along with other legendary factions.

“Here’s my thing. I believe, not just because I’m part of the Nation. If I wasn’t part of the Nation, I would say the Nation deserves being a Hall of Fame,” Brown prefaced. “If you look at what a faction does, usually, a faction is to elevate one person out of the group, i.e. Flair with the Horsemen.”

Brown continued, “The thing with the Nation was every member, and we think about the core unit of Rocky [Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson], Mark [Mark Henry], Godfather [Charles Wright], Ron [Simmons] and myself, every one of us got better after being in the Nation.”

He then pointed out how even 30 years later, any time a group of multiple black wrestlers are aligned on WWE programming, they are referred to as the ‘New Nation of Domination.’

“So that shows what kind of foundation the Nation gave all of us,” Brown added. “And it lifted us all up. And then for the fact that the Nation should be in the Hall of Fame, because 30 years later, anytime you put a faction of two or three black guys together, people are already calling it the new Nation. That tells you its footprint in wrestling. And just for that mere fact alone, it should be represented in the Hall of Fame with the other great acts of the last 100 years.”

Watch the complete D’Lo Brown interview with SoCal Val from ‘The Velvet Ropes’ episode via the YouTube player embedded below.