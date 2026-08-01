Haku made a surprise appearance on the final WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam.

The July 31 episode of WWE SmackDown featured a vignette centered around Haku alongside Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, marking the WWE legend’s return to television as The MFT continued to make their presence felt.

Known to many fans as Meng during his WCW run, Haku is widely regarded as one of the most respected figures in professional wrestling. A member of the famed Tongan wrestling family, he also shares close ties with the legendary Anoaʻi family.

Later in the show, Damian Priest and R-Truth faced The War Raiders in a title vs. title match. The bout came to an abrupt end in a disqualification before both teams were laid out in a post-match assault by The MFT, with Haku accompanying the group during the attack.

Haku had originally been expected to appear on the July 24 edition of SmackDown, but his television return ultimately took place one week later on the July 31 episode, just one night before SummerSlam.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.