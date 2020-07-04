Wrestling Legend Necro Butcher Announces Cancer Diagnosis

The legendary deathmatch star Necro Butcher issued a short statement on his personal Facebook page revealing that he’s been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkins. The 46-year old has worked all around the world including with Big Japan, ROH, CZW, PWG, and recently at Joey Janela’s Spring Break with GCW back in 2019. He also appeared (as himself) in the 2008 Darren Aronofsky film The Wrestler starring Mickey Rourke.
Finally got that elusive diagnosis, stage 3 Hodgkins, it was taking forever, multiple biopsies and procedures, I might be that happiest guy ever to hear he has cancer.
Butcher is scheduled to receive between 6-8 cycles of chemotherapy treatment. From all of us, we want to wish the hardcore legend the best in his recovery.
