WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is wondering why WWE isn’t releasing full details on the recent heart operation that Triple H underwent.

As we’ve noted, WWE announced back on September 8 that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery the week before at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. It was stated that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. WWE’s statement noted how Triple H is expected to make a full recovery.

Graham took to Facebook this week and posted a lengthy statement, comparing what WWE said about Triple H to what Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger said about his own heart operations last year. He also mentioned his own operations and said it’s not “asking for too much” to know more about Triple H.

For those who missed it, you can click here for our earlier update on Triple H.

You can read Graham’s full post below:

HHH Has Heart Surgery Hi fans, as you can see by reading this WWE official press release,

HHH, some days ago had a heart “procedure” done and is expected to make a full recovery. The problem for us fans and me as a personal friend of H, we don’t have a clue as to what exactly the heart “procedure” was and what the doctors did during this “procedure”. I am asking this question…” why all of the mystery “? Compare this statement to the full disclosure of the two operations my friend Arnold Schwarzenegger had and his statement on his Instagram account as follows. ” Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic ! ”

I told the world I had a liver transplant and everything in between including a partial big toe amputation. Is it just the nature of the sordid business of pro wrestling to lie and deceive? I honestly would like to know exactly what kind of procedure HHH had ? I don’t believe for one minute that is asking for too much. If Arnold can tell the world about his surgeries, why can’t The WWE or HHH? Peace…Superstar Billy Graham

