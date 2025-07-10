Billy Gunn experienced a memorable moment at Wembley Stadium during AEW All In 2023, capturing the AEW World Trios Championships alongside The Acclaimed. However, it turns out the moment could have been even bigger.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Gunn had floated the idea of using his iconic WWE-produced “Ass Man” theme for the event. While he was reportedly planting the seeds for the idea in the lead-up to the show, it never gained much traction internally, and WWE was never formally approached about licensing the music.

Those familiar with the situation said AEW President Tony Khan wasn’t keen on the idea of licensing directly from WWE. Despite that, Gunn still maintains some form of merchandising agreement with WWE, so there was a chance — however slim — that something might have been worked out.

One concept under consideration would have seen Gunn return at All In 2023 after a teased split from Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, making the entrance even more impactful.

In the end, the idea was dropped — whether that’s a missed opportunity or a relief depends on how you feel about the song.