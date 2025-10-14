“D-Von … get the tables!”

It’s one of many iconic catchphrases, moves, matches and moments that pro wrestling fans all over the world think about when they hear “The Dudley Boyz.”

At the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view this past weekend at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, The Dudley Boyz, also known as Team 3D in TNA Wrestling, lost to The Hardys in their final ever showdown, a tables match for the WWE NXT and TNA World Tag-Team Championships.

Following the entertaining, crowd-pleasing performance, The Dudley Boyz duo of Bubba Ray Dudley (Rully Ray) and D-Von Dudley took off their wrestling boots and handed them over to The Hardys team of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, in a sign of respect and confirmation of their retirement after having just competed in what they are sure will be their last match ever.

On Tuesday, former member of The Dudleyz stable in the original Extreme Championship Wrestling, Lou D’Angeli, more memorably known to ECW fans as ‘Sign Guy Dudley’, surfaced via social media to share a statement paying tribute to The Dudley Boyz.

Lou ‘Sign Guy Dudley’ D’Angeli wrote the following in a post shared via his official Instagram page to pay homage to Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley:

“It’s impossible to truly sum up 30+ years of knowing Bubba and D-Von. From the early days of The Dudleys in ECW to now, we’ve always stayed connected one way or another. Today isn’t about looking back on every memory — it’s about saying thank you. Thank you, Bubba and D-Von, for everything you’ve done for ECW, WWE, TNA, and the wrestling business as a whole. And personally, thank you both for what you did for me — for keeping me a part of an act that became mega over in ECW, for looking out for me, and for showing me the ropes of the business. That was the best education I could have ever asked for. ECW and The Dudley’s will always be a foundation for me, both in and out of wrestling, and I’m incredibly proud of the role I played in that piece of wrestling history. Till the wheels fall off…”

For those who missed it, you can watch footage of The Dudley Boyz retirement at TNA Bound For Glory via the YouTube player embedded below. You can also read our article here at WrestlingHeadlines.com covering the retirement of WWE Hall of Fame legends The Dudley Boyz.