Tommy Dreamer believes Roman Reigns could be walking into a hostile environment when he defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta in Mexico.

Penta is scheduled to challenge Reigns for the title on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw from Mexico City. He earned the championship opportunity by defeating his brother Rey Fenix in the finals of the Roman Reigns World Title tournament.

Speaking on Busted Open via WWE Radio (full episode below), Dreamer discussed the upcoming match and compared the potential reaction for Reigns to the infamous reception John Cena received against Rob Van Dam at ECW One Night Stand 2006.

“We have this epic match where now Penta, defeating his brother, think of the obstacle he went through, and now he gets to face, in Mexico, for the world title, Roman Reigns,” Dreamer said. “And yes, this could be a hostile environment for Roman Reigns.”

Dreamer isn’t expecting the atmosphere to quite reach the level Cena experienced inside the Hammerstein Ballroom, but believes the comparison could be there.

“I don’t know,” he continued. “I don’t think that type of heat can exist anywhere. The last time I think I’ve felt it was Rob Van Dam, John Cena, Hammerstein Ballroom. So it’ll be interesting to see.”

Dreamer also praised the way WWE set up the championship match at the conclusion of the August 31 episode of Raw.

After Penta defeated Fenix, Reigns came out to acknowledge his next challenger. The show ended with Reigns putting his “one” in the air while Penta responded with his signature “Cero Miedo” gesture, giving WWE a visual hook heading into their title showdown in Mexico City.

“But then Roman comes out and basically acknowledges his opponent,” Dreamer said. “It was a beautiful piece of art and what I love about pro wrestling, where when it’s done right and it’s done with two guys who are having perfect timing and know each other so, so well, you get that end result. Roman just coming down and endorsing him like that means so, so much to continue Penta being this top, top act.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/14 for live WWE Raw Results coverage, including Roman Reigns vs. Penta for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.