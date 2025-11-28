A pro wrestling legend has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Superstar Raven, an ECW original, recently spoke with Wrestling Life about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On his Parkinson’s diagnosis and how he has been successfully managing the condition: “Good, it’s good. It’s … I’ve had it for 10 years off and on. I say ‘off and on,’ even though that doesn’t make any sense, because I had a tremor for a couple years. Went to a neurologist. He said, ‘Try getting off the Depakote,’ a medication I was taking for sleeping, ‘and maybe it’ll go away. Because it’s it’s known to cause it.’ And so I got off it and it went away for a couple years. But then the tremor started coming back. But other than [the fact that] I have a small hitch in my gait, in my walk, mainly it’s just a tremor. So it’s not it’s not anything that’s not manageable.”

On his sleep disorder: “My sleep disorder is the worst part. Because I wake up exhausted. You know, I wake up as tired as when I went to bed because I wake up 15, 20 times a night. But on the plus side, at least I can fall back asleep usually immediately. Which … so I mean, I’m always trying to look at the positive. I try not to look at the negative. I try not to dwell on things like the negatives.”

Check out the complete Wrestling Life interview with Raven via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.)