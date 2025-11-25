What does Taz think about his son Hook turning heel during the main event of the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view this past Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey?

Let’s find out!

AEW Full Gear 2025 closed with a massive swerve in the Steel Cage Match main event, as Hook shocked the crowd and cost Hangman Page the AEW World Championship in his title defense against former champion Samoa Joe of The Opps.

Page and Joe were in the closing moments of their hard-fought battle when Hook made his way into the cage. At first glance, it looked like he was there to stop The Opps from getting involved. Instead, Hook turned and drilled Hangman with the AEW World Championship title belt.

Moments later, he pulled off his jacket to reveal a shirt for The Opps, confirming he’d been aligned with them the entire time. The belt shot left Page vulnerable, allowing Samoa Joe to pounce and reclaim the AEW World Championship with a victory in the high stakes show-closing contest.

The turn quickly became a talking point online, and Hook’s father Taz offered his own thoughts on social media this week.

“I learned a long time ago, the wrestling business is not as much about the physical,” Taz wrote via X. “It’s more of the connection emotionally to the audience either negative or positive. It’s really about making people FEEL something.”

‘The Human Suplex Machine’ continued, “Make them laugh, make them sad, make them mad, make them THINK…that’s the REAL magic of the game.”

The follow-up to Hook’s shocking heel turn and Samoa Joe’s AEW World Championship victory at AEW Full Gear 2025 goes down this week when AEW Dynamite returns on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday evening, November 26, 2025.

