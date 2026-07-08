AEW will pay tribute to one of Canada’s most legendary wrestling families later this month.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an interview released on Wednesday (see video below), Jacques Rougeau revealed that he and his brother, Raymond Rougeau, have been invited to attend AEW Redemption on July 26 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, where the company plans to honor four generations of the Rougeau family.

“QT called me up and he asked me if Raymond and I would like to go to the Bell Centre,” Rougeau stated. “He says they would like to honor the Rougeau family, the four generations. And so they’re going to have something. I don’t know what they’re going to have.”

Rougeau admitted the invitation has left him emotional as he looks forward to the special recognition in his hometown.

“I’ve had a few sleepless nights lately because I’m so excited. I’m so happy. I wish my uncle Johnny and my dad who died and my great uncle would see this moment.”

While Rougeau said he doesn’t yet know exactly what AEW has planned, he expressed hope that the tribute will air live during the pay-per-view broadcast.

The WWE Hall of Fame also came up during the discussion, with Rougeau acknowledging that he had long been disappointed that his family has never received that honor.

“WWE, unfortunately, they don’t talk about the Rougeaus anymore,” he added. “And unfortunately they never put us in the Hall of Fame, which I was bitter about for many years.”

Rougeau said AEW’s decision to recognize his family’s legacy has helped ease those frustrations.

“And now AEW is coming to Montreal honoring the Rougeau family worldwide. That’s such a weight off my shoulder and when I talked to Raymond about it I saw the sparkle in his eye. He was so happy for the recognition for our family.”