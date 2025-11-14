A pro wrestling legend has a battle plan to fix his body up after enduring a number of long-lasting injuries throughout his career.

“The Natural” Dustin Rhodes surfaced via social media on Thursday evening to give another update on his recovery from knee replacement surgery, as well as his plans to get two additional shoulder surgeries when he finally hangs up his wrestling boots for good.

“The one positive I can say about my knee replacements is, the arthritis is gone,” Rhodes stated. “I will be doing both shoulder when I call it quits. They are also destroyed.”

Rhodes continued, “I chose to abuse my body in more ways than 1, and wouldn’t change a damn thing.”

Earlier this week, the AEW and ROH Wrestling star shared another update on his X account.

That statement reads as follows:

Knee replacements update:

We are just under 3 months out. I am still in a considerable amount of pain especially in mornings. I am 56 yrs old and it is taking a lot longer for recovery guys. The hardest thing for me at this moment, is getting up from a chair, and stepping down a step with right especially. My legs have always been pretty thin and cannot wait to actually strengthen them more on e I am able. I am on track for my age and then some and I would assume its because I have a strong work ethic and an athlete. Prob late Feb, early March for the greatest comeback of anyone in their 50’s. 🙏🏼

If you can’t make fun of yourself, then what are we doing lol. Pic below is me

#KeepSteppin

