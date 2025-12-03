Paul Wight is making it clear he sees major upside in a recently released WWE veteran.

And believes he might be exactly what AEW needs right now.

During an appearance on Notsam Wrestling Live!, Wight spoke at length about Bishop Dyer, the former Baron Corbin, and why he feels the big man could be a difference-maker if given the right platform.

Wight didn’t hold back his praise.

“I’ve told everyone this,” Wight began. “If you look at Tom [Pestock]’s footwork, he’s got some of the best footwork of any big man in wrestling. If we give Tom the right character, he could be such a great heel. He’d be such a great heel for us.”

That wasn’t the end of his endorsement.

Wight continued, “He knows how to work. He can talk on the microphone. When I look at people that can help AEW, Tom is a guy that I think could help our product. I really do.”

High praise from someone who knows a thing or two about being a towering heel.

Dyer’s résumé supports the argument.

The longtime WWE star held the WWE United States Championship, won WWE King of the Ring, and captured the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase during his run on the main roster.

His career took several turns once Triple H assumed creative control in 2022.

Corbin had a short-lived pairing with JBL, then shifted to NXT, before being drafted to SmackDown in 2024. He remained there until WWE opted not to renew his contract that November.

For those interested, the aforementioned Paul Wight interview also featured Paul Wight confirming his plans to wrestle again, where he explained the hold up and discussed how close he is to returning.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Paul Wight and/or Bishop Dyer continue to surface.

(H/T to Wrestle Purists for transcribing the above interview quotes.)