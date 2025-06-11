– AJ Styles likes the idea of the former WWE Mixed Match Challenge intergender concept to make a return. “The Phenomenal One” said as much when responding to a fan on social media on Tuesday evening. “I wouldn’t mind if we brought back Mixed Match Challenge,” Styles wrote via X.

– The official WWE Vault channel on YouTube continues to churn out great content. On Wednesday, the official WWE Vault channel released a compilation video over an hour-plus in length dubbed, “Story of ‘Latino Heat’ Eddie Guerrero.”

– Dean Malenko recently gifted former opponent, Japanese wrestler Shinhiro Otani, with the WCW Cruiserweight Championship title belt that the two fought for back in 1996. Otani, who was paralyzed from the neck down after a 2022 match where he took a German suplex into a turnbuckle pad, wrote about the gesture from Malenko along with a photo he shared on X. “I received the best gift from Dean Malenko,” Otani wrote. “The WCW Cruiserweight belt that I fought and competed for with Malenko in 1996. Referee Tayama, my senior from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, brought it to me on behalf of Malenko. I’ve gained another precious treasure. I can feel the strength surging within me. Let’s do this!”