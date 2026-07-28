Former ECW World Champion Rhino is set to make an appearance for All Elite Wrestling this week.

According to a new report, Rhino will be at AEW’s television tapings at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan, where the company will present a live post-AEW Redemption episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 29, before taping this week’s edition of AEW Collision on Thursday.

There is currently no word on what Rhino’s role will be during the tapings or whether he is scheduled to appear on television. His appearance comes as AEW returns to the Detroit area for a two-night stretch of programming.

AEW’s official website lists the following for the 7/29 Dynamite in Detroit:

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to Motor City this July with back-to-back nights of LIVE action! First, AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 29th followed by AEW Collision on Thursday, July 30th. Both events will take place at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit.

Also advertised for the 7/29 show is Renee Paquette sitting down with The Young Bucks and Cope & Cage ahead of their All In: London showdown, The Conglomeration vs. The Demand for the AEW Trios titles, Willow Nightingale’s AEW Women’s World title celebration and more.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.