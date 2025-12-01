How is the recovery process for “The Natural” going?

Let’s find out!

On Monday evening, pro wrestling legend and current member of the All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor Wrestling talent rosters, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes shared video footage showing him continuing his physical therapy after undergoing a total knee replacement surgery (see video below).

Rhodes included the following caption on the post, which he shared via his official Facebook page earlier today.

“PT Update,” the post description began. Working hard and will get there. Still dealing with some pain but not as bad. Gonna be a good while but I will make sure when its all better to get back to work.”

He concluded the post by giving an update on the planned timeline for his return.

“March is my goal,” he wrote, before wrapping up the post with a hash-tag that read, “Keep steppin’.”

Just under a month ago, Rhodes checked in on social media with updates on his recovery and responses to fans asking how his knees were holding up.

responding to a post by a fan on his official X account asking how his new knees are holding up.

“They still hurt a bit, especially in the mornings,” Rhodes wrote. “I do have a good ways to go.”

Rhodes continued, admitting he is no spring chicken, while targeting a return approximately four months from now in March of 2026.

“Remember I am 56 and pushing hard. [It] just takes time. [I’m] not young anymore. Probably [in] March I should be ready to kill everyone, lol. Maybe. I am pushing hard, my man.”

