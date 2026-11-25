“If I can be serious for a minute …”

Lance Storm is sticking around in TNA Wrestling.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, the pro wrestling veteran confirmed that he has signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling that will keep him with the promotion through the end of 2027.

Storm’s previous deal was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2026.

The former WWE, WCW and ECW star returned to TNA Wrestling in 2022, working behind the scenes as a producer and helping put together hundreds of matches in the years since.

In addition to his backstage responsibilities, Storm has been involved in promotional efforts for the company, taking part in recent media tours in Alberta ahead of TNA Destination X in Edmonton and the subsequent TNA iMPACT tapings in Calgary.