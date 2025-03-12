Thus far, WWE has only officially announced Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lex Luger and Michelle McCool as inductees into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, another wrestling legend confirmed he will be going in as well.

Typhoon, also formerly known as Tugboat and infamously as The Shockmaster, confirmed he will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend as part of a tag-team induction alongside Earthquake.

“It is an honor. It was crazy when I got that phone call Mr. Prichard [Bruce Prichard] called me,” Fred Ottman, aka Typhoon, said of his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of The Natural Disasters with Earthquake. “He’s an awesome guy. I couldn’t believe it.”

Ottman continued, “There are so many guys who are so worthy to be in there, who aren’t yet. For this to happen, it’s amazing.”