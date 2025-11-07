How is Dustin Rhodes doing on his road to recovery following double knee replacement surgery?

Let’s find out!

The pro wrestling legend and current AEW and ROH Wrestling star surfaced via social media this week, responding to a post by a fan on his official X account asking how his new knees are holding up.

“They still hurt a bit, especially in the mornings,” Rhodes wrote back to the fan on Thursday evening. “I do have a good ways to go.”

Rhodes continued, admitting he is no spring chicken, while targeting a return approximately four months from now in March of 2026.

“Remember I am 56 and pushing hard. [It] just takes time. [I’m] not young anymore. Probably [in] March I should be ready to kill everyone, lol. Maybe. I am pushing hard, my man.”

Back on August 22, “The Natural” was asked by a fan if he was considering retirement, to which Rhodes made it clear he isn’t planning to hang up his boots anytime soon.

“Hell nah,” Rhodes wrote in his response to the fan. “I am in love with this business. As of right now, I have 2 years and 4 months left.”

Rhodes added, “AND DAMN GLAD AND PROUD OF AEW and where I will finally say uncle. Maybe Probability 99.9%. Gotta watch out for that one percent – #IStandFirmWithAEW AND Tony Khan.”

“The older I get, recovery is longer and healing that hole was long. All good bud. Gonna be a Final Reckoning when I return.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the AEW and ROH Wrestling return status of “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes continue to surface.

