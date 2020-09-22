AEW star Joey Janela has announced on Twitter that he will be facing WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton from the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express at the October 10th GCW special “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4” from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Bad Boy released a teaser trailer hyping the showdown, which you can check out below. He adds, “Sometimes you gotta end the ones they Idolized & adored.”

We’ll release more updates for the GCW Collection weekend, which includes events like JJSB4 and Bloodsport, as they come.