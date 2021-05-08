Japanese wrestling legend Atsushi Onita has announced his new FMWE promotion, which will specialize in explosion matches.

The Japanese Death Match legend announced at a press conference in Japan this week that the inaugural FMWE event will be held on Sunday, July 4 at the Tsurumi Fruit & Vegetable Market in Yokohama City, Japan.

Onita explained the promotion and adding the “E” to the legendary FMW name.

“The meaning of E is explosion,” Onita said, translated by Google. “It is an explosion. It is an organization specializing in hardcore that is said in the world. There is a request to see an electric current blast in the United States, and we are doing an electric current blast all over the world.”

He continued, “E is also entertainment. Because of this era, I would like you to feel the power from FMW by returning to the origin.”

Onita appeared on AEW TV earlier this year to promote the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at the Revolution pay-per-view. AEW had invited Onita to the pay-per-view but he declined to appear due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

