WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett is set to return to TV at WWE SummerSlam.

Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Jarrett will be the special guest referee for The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at SummerSlam.

Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by Angelo Dawkins defeating Jimmy Uso in singles action. The finish saw Dawkins pin Uso while Uso had his right arm and shoulder up. This led Pearce coming out to announce the special referee. The Usos previously retained over The Street Profits at WWE Money In the Bank earlier this month, but Montez Ford had his shoulder up.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card, along with related clips from SmackDown:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.

.@RealJeffJarrett has just been announced as the special guest referee for when The #StreetProfits take on @WWEUsos at #SummerSlam! Hope he's ready for a brawl! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YhIPcQChXW — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on SummerSlam.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.