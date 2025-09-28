A former WWE Superstar and TNA Hall of Fame legend is denying rumors about her that are making the rounds in pro wrestling circles this weekend.

Things started when journalist B.J. Bethal shared a post on his X account that claimed Gail Kim reached out to people in AEW about an opportunity.

“In the least breaking news, Gail Kim contacted several people about an opportunity at AEW at some point, longer than a couple weeks ago,” Bethal wrote on Saturday. “No one reached out to her.”

On Sunday, Gail Kim took to her own X account to address Bethal’s post and deny the claims made in it.

“I don’t know you but this is a perfect example of someone lying and has zero integrity,” Kim replied. “At least when I say what I say, I’m saying what I feel and am truthful and will defend myself with facts. ZERO INTEGRITY here.”

She returned to X soon after to make another post, this time revealing the real story, pointing out that she was sitting on it to reveal it herself in media interviews.

“The real news about what happened with AEW since people will lie etc.,” she began. “I was saving it for interviews but oh well it’s now.”

Kim continued, “I got one text from AEW when I was terminated from TNA. It was from Sonjay [Dutt] and inquiring more about whether I wanted to wrestle. I’m retired. End of story.”

