A new episode of “Straight Talk With The Boss: Magnum TA & Greg Gagne” took a deep dive into the John Cena heel promo this past Monday on WWE Raw from Brussels, Belgium.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

Magnum TA On What Dusty Rhodes Thought Of John Cena: “ Dusty used to talk to me about him and just tell me nothing but good reports and good things and just say, you know, ‘He was a real man’s man and loved the business and hard worker,’ and had nothing but good things to say about him. If Dusty liked him, that was good enough for me.”

Magnum On The Cena Promo Having Some Bit Of Truth: “To me it was better than The Rock because the story he told was so real and I mean, he called people out…To me, [it] could be a half shoot … I didn’t look at it as going for the cheap heat. If anything, he leaned into the fact and just buried his ties with everybody.”

Greg Gagne On Believing John Cena’s Heel Promo: “ I mean, John, one of the best interviews I know he’s ever had. As being a heel now, it was heartfelt. I believed everything he said and obviously the people there did too and just waiting for the match now. Heck of a promotion. Heck of a promotion.”

Check out the complete episode at Spotify.com.