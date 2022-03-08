Pro wrestling stars are paying tribute to the legendary Big Van Vader after it was announced that he will be posthumously inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque remembered Vader as more than just a great “big man” of the sport.

“With his imposing size and unbelievable agility, Vader was more than just a great ‘big man.’ In front of the camera, he was Vader, behind the camera, Leon White was respected by his peers. For his accomplishments and much more, proud to say he’s in the #WWEHOF!,” he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL added, “Well deserved honor. One of the business best big men.”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remembered The Mastadon as one of the toughest competitors he ever faced.

“You Will Go Down In My History As One Of The Toughest People I Ever Competed Against! Congrats @itsvadertime On Being Inducted Into The 2022 @WWE Hall Of Fame!,” The Nature Boy wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley remembered his bouts with Vader and said the induction is long overdue.

“VADER IN HOF! Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOF. My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career,” Foley wrote.

Former WWE creative writer KAzeem Famuyide posted a photo from Vader’s popular appearance on hit sitcom “Boy Meets World,” with noted pro wrestling fan Danielle Fishel (aka Topanga). Former TV writer Mark Blutman responded to that tweet and shared a rare behind-the-scenes photo of Vader, Bruce Prichard and others working on the show.

“Appreciate the post and all the comments. Not many shows continue to resonate with fans all these years later. It sure warms my [heart emoji]. You can’t imagine how challenging it was to film an episode of TV during a @WWE house show. Proud of everyone. Here’s a behind the scenes pic,” Blutman wrote.

Big E responded to the photo and wrote, “As a massive Vader and Boy Meets World fan as a kid, this was peak tv for me.”

WWE previously announced The Undertaker as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. He will be inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. There is no word yet on who will induct Vader.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air that night.

