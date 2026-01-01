A pair of pro wrestling legends are actively campaigning to get themselves into the WWE Hall of Fame.

And they want your help.

To kick off the New Year of 2026, Japanese women’s wrestling legends The Jumping Bomb Angels duo of Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki started a petition in an attempt to conjure up enough public demand for them to take what they feel is their rightful place in the coveted WWE Hall of Fame.

The petition statement reads as follows:

Induct the Jumping Bomb Angels into the WWE Hall of Fame The Issue The Jumping Bomb Angels, a legendary female wrestling tag team from Japan consisting of Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki, were pioneers in the world of women’s professional wrestling. Debuting in the 1980s in All Japan’s Women’s Pro-Wrestling (AJW), they quickly captivated audiences with their high-flying maneuvers, athletic prowess, and unparalleled charisma. Their influence on international wrestling is undeniable, and their groundbreaking performances paved the way for future generations of female wrestlers. Though their time in the spotlight was relatively short, the Jumping Bomb Angels left an indelible mark on WWE’s (formerly WWF) women’s division. Among their most memorable accomplishments was winning the WWF Women’s Tag Team Championship at the inaugural Survivor Series in 1987, defeating The Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin) in what would become a series of classic matches. Their innovative wrestling style and teamwork set new standards for excellence in women’s wrestling. Despite their profound influence and contribution to the evolution of wrestling, the Jumping Bomb Angels have yet to be acknowledged with a rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Inducting them into the Hall of Fame would not only honor their remarkable achievements and contributions to the wrestling world but also recognize the historical significance of international stars in WWE’s rich legacy. Join us in urging the WWE to right this oversight and celebrate the Jumping Bomb Angels for their unparalleled contributions to the sport. As they celebrate their 40th Anniversary, let’s give these trailblazing women the recognition they deserve and ensure their legacy endures for generations to come. Please sign this petition to support the induction of the Jumping Bomb Angels into the WWE Hall of Fame and help cement their place in wrestling history.

The petition was posted in the early morning hours of January 1, 2026. The goal of the petition was to garner 200 signatures. At less than 11 hours since being released, the petition sits at 153 signatures. You can sign it yourself by visiting Change.org.