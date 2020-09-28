The Cauliflower Alley Club issued the following press release:

The Cauliflower Alley Club is pleased to present their first ever virtual fundraiser “CAULI-CON,” airing live on October 3rd, this Saturday night at 7:pm EST for $9.99.

From Kenny Casanova & the same people who brought us “Wrestling Bookmarks presents… Covid-Con,” fans will once again see many familiar faces; wrestlers, historians and authors all attending this live interactive Q&A panel event! Names include but are not limited to: Big Show, DDP, Eric Bischoff, The Bushwhackers, Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco, Madusa, Lanny Poffo, and MORE SURPRISES!

(The revenue raised after expenses will benefit CAC and seemingly be the only public event fundraiser of the year with the annual reunion being canceled due to quarantine concerns.)

FANS CAN INTERACT LIVE! Questions for our guests will be taken take live all night off of social media. They only need to sign up on Facebook at http://facebook.com/groups/wrestlingbookmarks, or tweet at the official hashtag #CACcaulicon. In many cases, their actual user accounts and profile pictures will appear live on the screen!

Lineup for the evening:

*7:00 PM EST – DDP

*7:30 PM EST – Eric Bischoff

*8:00 PM EST – Bushwackers, John Crowther

*8:30 PM EST – Blue Meanie, Josh Shernoff

*9:00 PM EST – CAC Staff, John Arezzi

*9:30 PM EST – Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco

*10:00 PM EST – Madusa

*10:30 PM EST – The Big Show

*11:00 PM EST – Mystery guests