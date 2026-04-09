The reactions to the news that TNA Wrestling stars are no longer allowed to work matches against stars from AEW or talent contracted to a different promotion continues to come in.

In addition to MJF speaking his mind and blasting TNA President Carlos Silva and Nic Nemeth addressing the situation on Busted Open Radio on Thursday morning, some more reactions have started to surface.

West Coast Pro owner Scott Bregante took to X on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to comment on the situation.

After an initial post on Wednesday evening where he simply shared the definition of the word “independent,” Bregante surfaced via social media again on Thursday morning to comment more directly.

“Working with talent on an independent level, after clearing everything, and doing business, only to have said talent pulled after the fact, high or low profile, gives me zero reason to work with anyone from said company making said arrangements,” he wrote on X. “Abysmal dogsh*t.”

In a follow-up post, Bregante vented further, pointing out how this was done to a memorial show of all things.

“When you have an understanding and it gets cleared, all parties involved have weighed risks,” he wrote. “To get it cleared by multiple channels and by multiple companies, to then have said company go BACK on it, is garbage. And a Memorial show at that.”

Also chiming in on X to share her thoughts is another wrestler who isn’t the biggest TNA fan these days, women’s wrestling legend Gail Kim.

“Hopefully they still get compensated,” she wrote. “That’s the right thing to do.”

Independent. free from outside control; not depending on another's authority. — SCOTTY – FKM (@BasedLaRock) April 8, 2026

Working with talent on an independent level, after clearing everything, and doing business, only to have said talent pulled after the fact, high or low profile, gives me zero reason to work with anyone from said company making said arrangements. Abysmal dogshit. — SCOTTY – FKM (@BasedLaRock) April 9, 2026

When you have an understanding and it gets cleared, all parties involved have weighed risks. To get it cleared by multiple channels and by multiple companies, to then have said company go BACK on it, is garbage. And a Memorial show at that. — SCOTTY – FKM (@BasedLaRock) April 9, 2026