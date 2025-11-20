Game Changer Wrestling is turning an online dust-up into a weekend attraction.

And they’re bringing a Hall of Famer with them.

GCW announced that TNA Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend Gail Kim will be in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Saturday, November 22, for an appearance at the promotion’s Fan Slam convention.

The booking comes just weeks after Kim and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale clashed on social media, stemming from a September exchange where Kim called a deathmatch spot “pure trash.”

The convention is being held alongside GCW’s annual Dream On event at the American Dream mall, and early indications suggest Kim won’t just be signing autographs.

Her involvement escalated after Joey Janela took a jab at the “irony” of her convention booking, prompting Kim to fire back and hint at a live appearance during the show.

“The irony? Of me coming to a fan convention? ….. I wasn’t planning on coming to the show but since you insist on calling someone out who’s forgotten more than you know about wrestling a match, I’ll be happy to stop by and say a few words,” Kim tweeted. “You’re welcome. See you there Saturday.”

Kim and Janela continued to trade insults throughout the day, adding fuel to the speculation that Kim may confront Janela in some form on Saturday.

Dream On is a signature annual show for Game Changer Wrestling.

Also scheduled for the GCW: Dream On 2025 event this Saturday is Joey Janela vs. KJ Orso. Killer Kross, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Rhino and Tommy Dreamer also scheduled for convention appearances.

I would love to meet @meganbayne some day! Hopefully you haven’t given her any wrestling advice aka brain rot while she is working with you.

I’ll be sure to not bring anything food related to you especially from my husband since maybe you should focus on looking the part of… https://t.co/lviOLg7sKz — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) November 20, 2025