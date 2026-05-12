A major legal chapter involving former AAA and CMLL talent Cuatrero and current WWE star Stephanie Vaquer has officially reached its sentencing phase.

Following a guilty verdict earlier this month, Cuatrero, real name Rogelio Reyes, has now been sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison stemming from the attempted femicide case involving Vaquer.

Reports indicate that Cuatrero has already served approximately two years behind bars during the legal process, leaving him with 10 years and eight months remaining on the sentence.

However, the situation may not be fully settled just yet.

According to El Planchitas, Cuatrero could potentially reduce his remaining prison time significantly if he qualifies for sentence reductions tied to good behavior.

The report notes that he could ultimately serve just over four additional years under those circumstances.

At the same time, Vaquer’s side is reportedly expected to push for a harsher punishment through an appeal process.

The case dates back to March 2023, when Vaquer was still wrestling regularly in Mexico and involved in a relationship with Cuatrero.

Vaquer alleged that a verbal argument escalated into violence, claiming Cuatrero grabbed her forcefully by the throat and threw her against a wall. During the altercation, an object reportedly fell from the wall and struck her.

The story became one of the most heavily discussed domestic violence cases in the Mexican wrestling scene.

On International Women’s Day earlier this year, Vaquer publicly addressed the matter again, sharing a message where she vowed to continue fighting for truth and justice regarding the case.

There were also allegations at the time that certain individuals within the wrestling industry attempted to shield Cuatrero from consequences and encouraged Vaquer not to involve authorities.

Among those reportedly mentioned was AAA wrestler La Hiedra, who was said to have been dating Cuatrero’s brother during that period.

Cuatrero, the son of legendary luchador Cien Caras, had previously been released from jail in 2025 while awaiting the outcome of the case.

After his release, he returned to working independent wrestling events earlier this year.