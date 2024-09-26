– A pair of familiar faces to longtime pro wrestling fans were among those backstage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Scotty Riggs and Luke Hawx were both backstage at the annual special Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, September 25, 2024.

– In related news, the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show saw the AEW debut of former WWE Superstar MVP, who confronted Prince Nana about not being qualified for his position with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

He noted that Nana is too worried about “shucking coffee and dancing,” and gave him his business card and told him to tell Swerve when he is ready to return, let him know, because he wants to “TALK BUSINESS” with him.

After the segment wrapped up, Swerve surfaced on social media and shared a well-timed photo of Prince Nana sipping on a cup of coffee. Check it out below.