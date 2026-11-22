The wrestling community is coming together to support AEW’s Rebel as she continues her battle with ALS.

Wrestling legend Gail Kim and TNA Wrestling’s Alisha Edwards are teaming up to organize a special charity auction benefiting Rebel, who publicly revealed her amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in May 2026.

Kim recently announced that the event, titled “Rebel With A Cause,” will take place on December 7, 2026, at 7 p.m. on Whatnot.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly toward supporting Rebel during her battle with the disease.

Among the items available will be a TNA Knockouts Championship belt signed by past and present members of the Knockouts division, various pieces of autographed merchandise, and ring-worn gear belonging to Rebel.

Bidding on the auction items is scheduled to begin this week through Edwards’ Whatnot page.

Rebel has also been active in raising awareness about ALS since announcing her diagnosis.

In June, she became an ambassador for I AM ALS, an organization dedicated to supporting those affected by the disease and advocating for improved treatments and research.

“Advocacy for ALS is a major priority in my battle,” Rebel stated at the time. “And I plan to continue to fight the good fight with I AM ALS to find a cure and help others get access to treatment.”