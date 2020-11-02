Earlier today, former IMPACT star Kylie Rae released a statement on her Patreon announcing that she is no longer a pro-wrestler, and will be taking some time to focus on her mental health.

AEW CBO Brandi Rhodes, IMPACT’s Taya Valkyrie, former WWE producer Shane Helms, and a number of other stars from across the industry would later take to Twitter to wish Rae the very best, with many sharing memories of their time working with Rae in their careers.

Check them out below.

Wishing @IamKylieRae the absolute best as she moves forward. I hope that people will allow her the privacy she desires now. Health > theories 💛 #SmileyKylie — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 2, 2020

I enjoyed Kylie Rae’s work and I hate to hear that she’s leaving something that she was very talented at. But her health and happiness come first and I hope that she’s able to find both. All my best to her!! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 2, 2020

We love you Kylie 🎀 pic.twitter.com/FY6V1nWu94 — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 2, 2020

Kylie Rae is an incredible athlete with an infectious, positive personality. Wrestling can be very taxing on the body and mind. I hope she takes all the time she needs ❤ — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) November 2, 2020

Thank you Kylie — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 2, 2020

Mental health above all else. Best of luck Kylie Rae. — WORLD FAMOUS CB 🍔 (@CheeseburgerROH) November 2, 2020

NOT SURE IF YOU ARE GONNA SEE THIS, BUT THIS WAS ONE OF MY FAVORITE THINGS I’VE EVER BEEN APART OF THANK YOU KYLIE, I HOPE YOU FIND WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR pic.twitter.com/pLkE1zkGID — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) November 2, 2020