Dominic DeAngelo sent along the following:

RVD remains on new daddy duty, so this week’s “1 Of A Kind With RVD” featured guest host Danny Doring. One of the topics to get brought up was the buzz about the notorious “bounced checks” in ECW. Doring, who was right in the thick of weeds of Swanson and Ritner, notes how that was not quite the case.

“A lot of people will assume that that was like we just worked for free for five, six, seven years when the bounced check thing was not like it was. It happened, but it wasn’t like this.

“This overall thing that dragged on for like a year. It was a short year. It was a couple months. I mean, like a month or two and, and some guys got some – some guys got double. It was like the people act like we were just like traveling the country on our own dime and we weren’t getting paid at all.

“And it was always a joke, like, ‘Guys, you guys work for free all the time.’ Like it wasn’t really that long. And who knows? The well ran dry.

“I guess they were saying, ‘borrow from Peter to pay Paul,’ or whatever. So like some guys got paid some weeks, some guys didn’t.”

“My Lights Never Turned Off”

“We’re on TV, like you don’t balk at that opportunity. Was there some tough times? Sure, but my lights never turned off in my house, you know, I mean never turned my water off.”