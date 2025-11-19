Colt Cabana may never fully replace the rush of performing in front of a live crowd, but he’s finding new fulfillment behind the scenes in AEW.

A new episode of AEW Close Up with Renee Paquette dropped this week, featuring Renee Paquette sitting down with the longtime veteran for a candid discussion about his evolving role in the company. Cabana has transitioned into working as a producer, a job that taps into the decades of experience he’s accumulated while carving out one of the most unique careers in modern wrestling.

Cabana admitted that part of him will always miss being out there in the ring, but producing has given him a different type of connection to the action.

“I like it. I do like it. The performer in me will always want to perform, so there is a little bit of ‘heartbreak’ness’ going on,” Cabana said.

Even with that tug on his heart, he’s embraced the challenge and responsibility of helping build matches from behind the curtain.

“But as a producer, I’m in the trenches. And I like being in the trenches. And I also, I feel I know wrestling. I was and am so immersed in it for so many years now. I like that that knowledge can be used. I like to use that knowledge.”

Cabana explained that while every producer gravitates toward different aspects of the job, he’s especially drawn to the fast-paced, high-pressure communication that happens during live television.

“Some people like different things about producing, I really like when I’m talking to the [production] truck and it’s like I’m almost in the middle of the match. You hear it takes three people, the wrestlers and the referee, but I feel like the fourth person. I really enjoy it. I enjoy it.”

Cabana’s move into the production side of AEW hasn’t dulled his passion for performing, but it’s opened a new lane for him to contribute, one where his instincts, creativity, and history in the business continue to make an impact every week.

(H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)