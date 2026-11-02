Steve Maclin recently reflected on his five-year run with TNA Wrestling, discussing how his WWE release motivated him to prove himself, his success as a champion and the challenges of working under multiple management regimes.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Maclin recalled arriving in TNA in June 2021 with something to prove following his WWE departure. He explained that his goal was to establish himself as a legitimate singles competitor and make the most of every opportunity presented to him.

“I took advantage of every top opportunity that was given to me and try to knock it out of the park. The day I got let go from WWE, of course we talked then. But I instantly knew, ‘Cool, let’s get to work and prove to the world of who the f**k I am.’ I’ve done that. I became a TNA World champion. I became a two-time TNA International champion and the first ever.”

Maclin went on to explain that he consistently pitched creative ideas throughout his tenure, but ultimately focused on delivering the best performances possible regardless of the direction chosen for his character. He also admitted that portraying a ruthless villain was particularly enjoyable because of how different the character was from his real-life personality.

“I tried as best as I could creatively on my end to pitch ideas and do what I could. But then whatever they ended up going with, I would just do it to the best of my ability and go out there and try to give the fans something to be happy about, whether they liked me or they hated me. For me, I love being hated just because it’s a lot more fun. I can get under people’s skin because it’s the complete opposite of who I am outside of pro wrestling in real life where I get to just nitpick and have fun with it.”

The former TNA World Champion also addressed the numerous changes behind the scenes during his time with the company, including the transitions between leadership groups headed by Scott D’Amore, Ariel Shnerner and Carlos Silva.

Despite the turnover in management and creative personnel, Maclin said he remained focused on taking advantage of opportunities while building relationships throughout the wrestling industry.

“I took every opportunity that was given to me through the three different regimes that were there of Scott D’Amore and then Ariel and then Carlos Silva and the creative teams that were there too of people that left and came and gone. Jimmy Jacobs is up in Maple Leaf Pro behind the scenes. D’Lo Brown is there as well. So it’s like everybody in the wrestling world is still there. You just see each other in a different light. It’s trust and building those relationships along the way as well.”

Maclin departed TNA in June 2026 after five years with the promotion, later citing creative frustrations as a significant factor in his decision to leave.

He made his Major League Wrestling debut in August before becoming involved in a rivalry with AEW star Adam Copeland. The two eventually squared off at Northern Rising on October 3, with Copeland picking up the victory.