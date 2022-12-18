Earlier today Argentina, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, won the World Cup tournament against France in what many are calling one of the best finals in World Cup history. Messi led his team with two goals, as his team would win 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Reacting to Messi’s triumph are a number of supporters throughout the wrestling industry. This includes WWE stars like Santos Escobar, Angelo Dawkins, MVP, Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, as well as other top stars like Bully Ray and Will Ospreay. Check it out below.

This is the greatest World Cup final of all-time 😂 #FIFAWorldCup — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 18, 2022

MBAPPE and Messi putting on a show! — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) December 18, 2022

So Messi is the undisputed GOAT now or nah? — MVP (@The305MVP) December 18, 2022

This game has been insane and beyond stressful……. Mainly bc of the amount of money I have on Argentina. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jzAbomXnJ0 — Modern day wrestling God (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 18, 2022

Can it be denied anymore? The greatest to ever play the game. Congrats to Messi and Argentina! #FIFAWorldCup — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 18, 2022

This is the greatest final ever — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 18, 2022