Earlier tonight news broke that the legendary Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and former 12-time world champion, had passed away at 79.

Now the pro-wrestling world has reacted to the sudden passing of Inoki, which includes statements from NJPW, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, AEW President Tony Khan, the IMPACT Wrestling account, NWA account, and a number of stars like Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Taz, and more. WWE also acknowledged Inoki’s career on this evening’s edition of SmackDown.

Check it out below.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened at the passing of our founder, Antonio Inoki. His achievements, both in professional wrestling and the global community are without parallel and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with Inoki’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/n8zA9hj78e — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 1, 2022

One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term “fighting spirit.” The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2022

I found my road… Thank you for everything Inoki-sama Rest in Power. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki…a legend in every sense of the word. 🙏 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 1, 2022

Very sad to hear the passing of a true icon of Professional Wrestling worldwide. Antonio Inoki inspired so many wrestlers for so many decades including me in my in ring days. I had the opportunity to wrestle on several tours for Inoki in NJPW – he truly changed the game. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WSyAKB9XCY — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 1, 2022