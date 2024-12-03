– Becky Lynch is confirmed to be attending a Netflix-WWE event in Los Angeles today. Organized by Netflix, the event will include appearances from Netflix executives, Triple H, Nick Khan, Bianca Belair, The Miz, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and others.

– Alexandra Williams, who usually handles CM Punk segments, was responsible for writing last night’s opening promo on WWE Raw involving “The Best in the World,” Sami Zayn and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

– As we reported earlier today, Drew McIntyre’s return, initially under discussion last week, was fast-tracked due to Bronson Reed’s injury. Reed is scheduled for ankle scans on Monday.

– The well-received New Day segment was credited to writers Ben Saccoccio and Kari Hansen.

