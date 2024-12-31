The following are the producers who worked on matches and segments on the December 30 episode of WWE Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

* Jey Uso promo: Abyss

* Otis vs. Chad Gable: Shawn Daivari

* R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne: Adam Pearce

* Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark: Kenny Dykstra

* Judgment Day vs. Viking Raiders & Damian Priest: Michael Hayes & Jamie Noble

* Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss

* IYO Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria: TJ Wilson

The following are the writers who worked on segments on the 12/30 Raw show:

* Ben Saccocio was the writer on Jey Uso’s Raw promo

* Alexandra Williams continues serving as the writer on CM Punk’s segments

* Lead writer Jon Baeckstrom is listed as the writer on Ludwig Kaiser’s segment

