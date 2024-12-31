The following are the producers who worked on matches and segments on the December 30 episode of WWE Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
* Jey Uso promo: Abyss
* Otis vs. Chad Gable: Shawn Daivari
* R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne: Adam Pearce
* Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark: Kenny Dykstra
* Judgment Day vs. Viking Raiders & Damian Priest: Michael Hayes & Jamie Noble
* Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss
* IYO Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria: TJ Wilson
The following are the writers who worked on segments on the 12/30 Raw show:
* Ben Saccocio was the writer on Jey Uso’s Raw promo
* Alexandra Williams continues serving as the writer on CM Punk’s segments
* Lead writer Jon Baeckstrom is listed as the writer on Ludwig Kaiser’s segment
