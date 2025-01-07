Are you curious who helped put together the matches and segments we saw on the historic debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday night?

Well you no longer have to wonder!

Featured below is a list of producers and writers for matches and segments featured on the history-making WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode from Monday, January 6, 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced The Rock’s promo at the start of the show

* Petey Williams & Jamie Noble produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

* Jason Jordan produced the “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre bout

* Christopher “Abyss” Park produced the CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins main event match

* Alexandra Williams & Ryan Ward wrote the John Cena promo

* Drake Maverick wrote for the “Main Event” Jey Uso entrance

* Brian Parise wrote the Hulk Hogan promo

For those interested, we also have several backstage news and notes coming out of the 1/6 WWE Raw on Netflix debut up on the website here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)