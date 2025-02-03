The writers and producers who worked matches on last week’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown have been uncovered.
Featured below is a list of producers who worked the following matches and segments on the January 31, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis, IN.
Writers
* Michael Kirshenbaum was credited as the writer for the CM Punk and Kevin Owens segment on SmackDown.
* Cristian Scovell wrote Damian Priest’s promo on SmackDown, while Devyn Prieto was responsible for Tiffany Stratton’s promo.
Producers
* WWE Speed: Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark: Nick Aldis
* WWE Speed: Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable: Nick Aldis
* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes: Jason Jordan
* Michin vs. Chelsea Green: Kenny Dykstra
* Damian Priest promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
* MCMG & Los Garza vs. DIY & Pretty Deadly: Jamie Noble
* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan: TJ Wilson
* Andrade vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari
* Tiffany Stratton promo: TJ Wilson
* LA Knight & Damian Priest vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
