The following producers and writers worked the following matches on the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Pre & Post-Show Producers
* Dark Match: Braun Strowman vs. Carlito: Nick Aldis
* Dark Match: LWO vs. Judgment Day: Nick Aldis
* Dark Match: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Nick Aldis
* WWE Speed: Andrade vs. Dragon Lee: Nick Aldis
WWE SmackDown Producers
* Bayley vs. B-Fab vs. Candice LeRae: Shane Helms
* LA Knight vs. Berto: Jamie Noble
* Bloodline segments: Jamie Noble
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits: Bobby Roode
* Naomi vs. Nia Jax: Petey Williams
WWE SmackDown Writers
* Cody Rhodes promo: Chad Barbash
* Bloodline: Michael Kirshenbaum & Colin Clark
