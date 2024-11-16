The following producers and writers worked the following matches on the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pre & Post-Show Producers

* Dark Match: Braun Strowman vs. Carlito: Nick Aldis

* Dark Match: LWO vs. Judgment Day: Nick Aldis

* Dark Match: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Nick Aldis

* WWE Speed: Andrade vs. Dragon Lee: Nick Aldis



WWE SmackDown Producers

* Bayley vs. B-Fab vs. Candice LeRae: Shane Helms

* LA Knight vs. Berto: Jamie Noble

* Bloodline segments: Jamie Noble

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits: Bobby Roode

* Naomi vs. Nia Jax: Petey Williams

WWE SmackDown Writers

* Cody Rhodes promo: Chad Barbash

* Bloodline: Michael Kirshenbaum & Colin Clark

