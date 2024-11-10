The following producers and writers worked the following matches on the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Pre & Post-Show Producers

* Pre-Show Dark: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Nick Aldis

* WWE Speed: Dragon Lee vs. Akira Tozawa: Nick Aldis

* Post-Show Dark: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Ludwig Kaiser: Jason Jordan

WWE SmackDown Producers

* Bayley vs. Candice LeRae: Petey Williams

* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens: Jamie Noble

* DIY vs. Pretty Deadly: Shane Helms

* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under: Bobby Roode

* Solo Sikoa Ceremony: Jamie Noble

WWE SmackDown Writers

* OG Bloodline promo: Michael Kirshenbaum with Colin Clark

* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens: Chad Barbash

(H/T: Fightful Select)