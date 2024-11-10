The following producers and writers worked the following matches on the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.
Pre & Post-Show Producers
* Pre-Show Dark: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Nick Aldis
* WWE Speed: Dragon Lee vs. Akira Tozawa: Nick Aldis
* Post-Show Dark: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Ludwig Kaiser: Jason Jordan
WWE SmackDown Producers
* Bayley vs. Candice LeRae: Petey Williams
* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens: Jamie Noble
* DIY vs. Pretty Deadly: Shane Helms
* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton: Jason Jordan
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under: Bobby Roode
* Solo Sikoa Ceremony: Jamie Noble
WWE SmackDown Writers
* OG Bloodline promo: Michael Kirshenbaum with Colin Clark
* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens: Chad Barbash
