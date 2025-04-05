Who helped put together the physicality we enjoyed on Friday night’s WWE show?

Let’s find out!

The following are the writers and producers who worked on matches and segments featured on the April 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Writers:

* CM Punk/Paul Heyman promo: Michael Kirshenbaum

* Tiffany Stratton/Charlotte promo: Devyn Prieto

* B-Fab/Naomi: Colin Clark

* Kevin Owens promo: John Swikata

* CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins: Michael Kirshenbaum

Producers:

* Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer: Jamie Noble

* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga: TJ Wilson

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY: Petey Williams

* B-Fab vs. Naomi: TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra

* Randy Orton & Nick Aldis RKO segment: Shawn Daivari

* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu: Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis

* Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman promo: Michael Hayes

(H/T: Fightful Select)