The writers and producers who worked matches on this week’s episode of WWE Raw have been uncovered.
Featured below is a list of producers who worked the following matches and segments on the January 27, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.
Writers
* Alexandra Williams was listed as the writer for the Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Gunther and Logan Paul opening segment.
* Chad Barbash is listed as the writer for the WWE 2K25 cover reveal with Paul Heyman.
* Brian Parise is listed as the writer for the Cody Rhodes and CM Punk promo that closed the show.
Producers
* WWE Main Event: Natalya vs. Isla Dawn: Molly Holly
* WWE Main Event: R-Truth vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Adam Pearce
* War Raiders vs. Judgment Day: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
* Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston: Shane Helms
* Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: Jason Jordan & Petey Williams
* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss
(H/T: Fightful Select)