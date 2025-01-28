The writers and producers who worked matches on this week’s episode of WWE Raw have been uncovered.

Featured below is a list of producers who worked the following matches and segments on the January 27, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Writers

* Alexandra Williams was listed as the writer for the Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Gunther and Logan Paul opening segment.

* Chad Barbash is listed as the writer for the WWE 2K25 cover reveal with Paul Heyman.

* Brian Parise is listed as the writer for the Cody Rhodes and CM Punk promo that closed the show.

Producers

* WWE Main Event: Natalya vs. Isla Dawn: Molly Holly

* WWE Main Event: R-Truth vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Adam Pearce

* War Raiders vs. Judgment Day: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston: Shane Helms

* Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: Jason Jordan & Petey Williams

* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss



(H/T: Fightful Select)